Dillingham (ankle) has been ruled out for Game 1 of the Western Conference Semifinals against the Warriors on Tuesday.

Dillingham missed the Timberwolves' first-round victory over the Lakers due to a right ankle sprain. He'll continue to be sidelined for the start of the second round, but he saw his playing time diminish since the beginning of March and shouldn't impact the Timberwolves' backcourt rotation.