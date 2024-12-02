Dillingham (ankle) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Lakers, Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times reports.
After seeing playing time in seven straight games while Mike Conley was dealing with an injury, Dillingham was a healthy DNP during Friday's one-point win over the Clippers. The rookie's potential absence shouldn't impact Minnesota's rotation.
