Dillingham contributed five points (2-5 FG, 1-1 FT), one rebound and two assists over 11 minutes during Wednesday's 116-110 loss to Memphis.

After a five game stretch of playing no more than nine minutes per contest, Dillingham has played in at least 11 minutes in each of his last three games, averaging 5.3 points, 1.0 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 0.3 steals in that span. While this may be out of necessity, as Mike Conley (Achilles) and Anthony Edwards (foot) have been sidelined, prompting the team to start Bones Hyland at point guard, Dillingham is getting opportunities to make a case for a spot in the rotation.