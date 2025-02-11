Dillingham contributed 13 points (5-14 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three assists, two rebounds and one steal over 23 minutes in Monday's 128-107 loss to Cleveland.
Dillingham provided a nice lift off the Timberwolves bench with Minnesota somewhat shorthanded with Mike Conley (finger), leading all second unit players in scoring, assists and minutes played in a losing effort. Dillingham has crossed the double-digit scoring mark in seven outings, doing so for the first time in February.
