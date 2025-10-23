Dillingham did not play in Wednesday's season opening win at Portland due to a coach's decision. Bones Hyland was used ahead of Dillingham because head coach Chris Finch said "that's someone I felt could handle (the ball) out there and could stand up to some of the (Blazers) drives," according to the St. Paul Pioneer Press.

Dillingham entered the season seemingly on the cusp of playing big minutes at the point guard position, but Wednesday's game didn't bode well for his outlook. The T-Wolves made a change at starting point guard, but it was Donte DiVincenzo getting the starting nod. It was also Hyland who got eight minutes of playing time late in the game ahead of Dillingham.