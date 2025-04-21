Dillingham (ankle) has been ruled out for Game 2 against the Lakers on Tuesday.
Dillingham continues to deal with a right ankle sprain suffered sometime prior to Saturday's Game 1. His next opportunity to suit up will arrive Friday in Game 3.
