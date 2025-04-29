Dillingham (ankle) has been ruled out for Wednesday's Game 5 against the Lakers.
Dillingham will miss his sixth consecutive contest due to a sprained right ankle. There's no clear timetable for the rookie guard's return, though his absence shouldn't cause any significant waves in Minnesota's rotation.
