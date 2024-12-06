Dillingham (ankle) is out for Friday's game against the Warriors.
Dillingham will miss a third straight contest while dealing with a right ankle sprain. His next chance to suit up will come against the Warriors on Sunday in the second leg of a three-day back-to-back set. However, the rookie isn't expected to see a lot of minutes even if deemed available.
