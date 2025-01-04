Dillingham (ankle) will miss one-to-two weeks with ankle sprain.

After missing the last three games for the Timberwolves with an ankle sprain, Dillingham underwent an MRI, and it was confirmed that he had a Grade 2 right lateral ankle sprain. If Dillingham's absence, Donte DiVincenzo and Nickell Alexander-Walker will likely continue to get some more playing time off the bench for Minnesota.