Dillingham is in the starting lineup for Saturday's preseason game against the Nuggets.

Dillingham will get the start at point guard with Mike Conley (rest) out for Saturday's game. Dillingham averaged 4.5 points, 2.0 assists and 1.0 rebounds per game across 49 regular-season contests as a rookie in 2024-25.

