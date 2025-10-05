Timberwolves' Rob Dillingham: Starting in preseason game
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Dillingham is in the starting lineup for Saturday's preseason game against the Nuggets.
Dillingham will get the start at point guard with Mike Conley (rest) out for Saturday's game. Dillingham averaged 4.5 points, 2.0 assists and 1.0 rebounds per game across 49 regular-season contests as a rookie in 2024-25.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Rob Dillingham: Drops 23 points in win•
-
Timberwolves' Rob Dillingham: Nears double-double in win•
-
Timberwolves' Rob Dillingham: Receives playoff minutes•
-
Timberwolves' Rob Dillingham: Makes postseason debut•
-
Timberwolves' Rob Dillingham: Available to play Saturday•
-
Timberwolves' Rob Dillingham: Questionable for Saturday•