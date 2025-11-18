Dillingham produced eight points (4-12 FG, 0-3 3Pt), one rebound, one assist and two steals over 13 minutes during Monday's 120-96 victory over the Mavericks.

Dillingham certainly wasn't shy with 12 shot attempts in 13 minutes. He continues to be used sparingly by Minnesota and seems to be comfortably behind Donte DiVincenzo and Mike Conley. For now, he's only worth monitoring in deeper fantasy formats.