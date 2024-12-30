Dillingham (ankle) is out for Sunday's game against the Spurs.
Dillingham was added to the injury report ahead of Sunday's contest due to a right ankle sprain that will cause him to miss the game. His absence doesn't figure to impact the rotation.
