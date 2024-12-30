Dillingham (ankle) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Thunder.
Dillingham will miss his second consecutive outing due to the right ankle sprain. The rookie has yet to carve out a consistent role in Minnesota's rotation, and his next chance to return to game action will come Thursday against Boston.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Rob Dillingham: Won't play Sunday•
-
Timberwolves' Rob Dillingham: Dealing with right ankle sprain•
-
Timberwolves' Rob Dillingham: Fails to score in two minutes•
-
Timberwolves' Rob Dillingham: Handles minor role in return•
-
Timberwolves' Rob Dillingham: Cleared for Friday vs. Lakers•
-
Timberwolves' Rob Dillingham: Could return Friday•