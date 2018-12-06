Timberwolves' Robert Covington: Another all-around effort Wednesday

Covington produced 17 points (6-9 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT), six rebounds, two steals, one assist, and one block in 33 minutes during Wednesday's 121-104 victory over Charlotte.

Covington continues to excel for his new team, helping the Timberwolves erase a third-quarter deficit to run out 17 points victors. Covington has been a seamless addition and has impacted the team on both ends of the floor. His value is not based on usage and so there is no reason to think much will change moving forward.