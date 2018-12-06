Timberwolves' Robert Covington: Another all-around effort Wednesday
Covington produced 17 points (6-9 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT), six rebounds, two steals, one assist, and one block in 33 minutes during Wednesday's 121-104 victory over Charlotte.
Covington continues to excel for his new team, helping the Timberwolves erase a third-quarter deficit to run out 17 points victors. Covington has been a seamless addition and has impacted the team on both ends of the floor. His value is not based on usage and so there is no reason to think much will change moving forward.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Robert Covington: Fills it up in Monday's victory•
-
Timberwolves' Robert Covington: Double-doubles in loss•
-
Timberwolves' Robert Covington: Scores 31 in win•
-
Timberwolves' Robert Covington: Pours in season-high scoring total•
-
Timberwolves' Robert Covington: Plays 39 min against Denver•
-
Timberwolves' Robert Covington: Limited production Friday•
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 8 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 8 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 8 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 8 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 8
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...