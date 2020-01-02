Timberwolves' Robert Covington: Another well-rounded line
Covington generated seven points (2-4 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 11 rebounds, three assists, three steals and one block in 33 minutes during Wednesday's 106-104 loss to the Bucks.
Covington matched his season high in rebounding while amassing at least three steals for the fifth time in his last 12 games. He's easily the team's top defensive presence, plus more often than not Covington reaches double figures in scoring. As such, he likely makes for a fine option for Thursday's tilt versus the Warriors.
