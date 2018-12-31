Timberwolves' Robert Covington: Average outing in win

Covington scored 16 points (4-9 FG, 1-5 3PT, 7-7 FT) and registered four rebounds, two blocks and a steal across 36 minutes in Sunday's game against Miami.

Covington didn't have one of his better shooting days, but he's pieced together double-digit scoring outputs in six of his previous seven contests. The 28-year-old forward is averaging 14.3 points and 6.2 rebounds over 13 games in December, an improvement from November (11.8 ppg and 5.2 rpg).