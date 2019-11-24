Timberwolves' Robert Covington: Clear of injury report

Covington (personal) isn't listed on the injury report for Monday's game in Atlanta, Chris Hine of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Covington missed Saturday's game due to personal reasons, but it will only end up being a one-game absence. The 28-year-old is averaging 12.9 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.5 steals over 27.3 minutes and should reclaim his starting role Monday.