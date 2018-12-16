Timberwolves' Robert Covington: Cleared to play
Covington (knee) will play Saturday against the Suns.
Covington was previously listed as probable, so his availability was expected. Saturday marks his third straight appearance following a one-game absence due to right knee soreness.
