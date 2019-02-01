Timberwolves' Robert Covington: Doing light shooting
Covington (ankle) was seen doing some light shooting following Friday's practice, Danny Cunningham of 1500 ESPN Twin Cities reports.
Though Covington's jumpers were mainly of the standstill variety, his on-court activity in any capacity is encouraging. The wing has been sidelined since Jan. 2 due to a bruised right ankle and remains without a timeline for a return. The Timberwolves aren't likely to offer much clarity on that front until Covington resumes taking part in 5-on-5, full-contact practices.
