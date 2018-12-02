Covington finished with 17 points )4-11 Fg, 2-7 3Pt, 7-7 FT), 10 rebounds, and four steals in 38 minutes during Saturday's 118-109 loss to the Celtics.

Covington recorded his first double-double as a member of the Timberwolves, adding another four steals in an impressive performance. Covington has managed 26 steals in his nine games since moving from Philadelphia, also contributing 26 triples. He is the 26th ranked player in standard formats and that should hold steady given his increased playing time on his new team.