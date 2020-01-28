Play

Timberwolves' Robert Covington: Drains six triples in loss

Covington tallied 24 points (8-12 FG, 6-10 3Pt, 2-3 FT) and seven rebounds in 28 minutes during Monday's 133-129 loss to the Kings.

Covington fouled out in 28 minutes Monday but not before hitting a season-high six three-pointers. Covington has looked better over the past month but the return of Karl-Anthony Towns has certainly cut into his usage. He is outside the top-100 over the past two weeks and those invested in Covington will be hoping this performance gets him going on the offensive end of the floor.

