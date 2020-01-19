Timberwolves' Robert Covington: Drops 22 points in loss
Covington posted 22 points (8-20 FG, 4-13 3Pt, 2-2 FT) in a loss to the Raptors on Saturday, accumulating eight rebounds, two steals and one assist in 33 minutes.
While Covington isn't seeinf the same playing time and production that he did last season, his threes-and-steals prowess remains top notch. Shams Charania recently reported that the trade market is "heating up" fo the 29-year old. Contending teams would love to get their hands on Covington, as his skill set can typically fit right into any system seamlessly. Because of this, the Timberwolves will likely be seeking a pretty significant return for their highly sought-after forward. A trade would obviously impact his value, but not necessarily in a negative manner, considering his strengths don't need a high usage. Depending on where he lands, Covington could even see a boost in playing time.
