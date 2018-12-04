Covington finished with 13 points (4-7 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT), six rebounds, three assists, two steals, and two blocks in 38 minutes during Monday's 103-91 victory over Houston.

Covington was dynamic on both ends of the floor Monday, helping the Timberwolves erase a 19 point deficit in one of their better wins of the season. The four combined defensive stats are basically a standard night for Covington who has been simply amazing since joining his new team. He is rolling as a top 30 player right now and if that seems unsustainable, a nice sell-high window is open right now.