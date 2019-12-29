Timberwolves' Robert Covington: Fills stat sheet against Cleveland

Covington had 14 points (5-13 FG, 3-9 3PT, 1-2 FT), seven rebounds, three assists, four steals and one block in 35 minutes during Saturday's 94-88 defeat against the Cavaliers.

Covington's scoring figures remain inconsistent and his shooting struggles are persistent, as the veteran small forward has made just 40.0 percent of his shots and 21.4 percent of his threes over his last five games. That said, he remains fantasy relevant due to his ability to fill the stat sheet and contribute on both ends of the court. He will try to remain on that role Monday against the Nets.