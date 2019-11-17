Timberwolves' Robert Covington: Finishes with 17 points

Covington had 17 points (7-13 FG, 2-7 3PT, 1-1 FT), five rebounds, three assists and one steal in 33 minutes during Saturday's loss to the Rockets.

Covington has scored in double digits while grabbing at least four rebounds in each of his last four games. He is not going to stand out in any particular category, but provides decent three-point shooting as well as defensive/rebounding stats on a nightly basis. The seven-year veteran has made multiple threes in eight of his last nine games.