Timberwolves' Robert Covington: Has six steals in Friday's loss

Covington totaled 13 points (5-9 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), seven rebounds, six steals, one assist, and one block in 31 minutes during Friday's 124-98 loss to the Spurs.

Covington finished Friday's loss with an impressive six steals while also contributing across the board. He was basically the only bright spot on what was an otherwise gloomy night for the Timberwolves. He is starting to look more like himself after struggling during his initial games back from injury.