Timberwolves' Robert Covington: Hauls in 19 boards in Tuesday's win

Covington recorded 10 points (4-10 FG, 2-5 3Pt), 19 rebounds, three assists, three blocks, and one steal in 28 minutes during Tuesday's 119-111 win over the Pacers.

Covington was incredible, recording a double-double while doing a bit of everything in this one. His career high rebounding total for the regular season is 14, and given that Covington could play substantial minutes at power forward next to Karl-Anthony Towns, the combo forward could be in line for a big year on the boards.