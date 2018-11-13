Timberwolves' Robert Covington: Hopeful to debut Wednesday
The Timberwolves are hopeful that Covington will be able to make his debut Wednesday against the Pelicans, Jace Frederick of the Pioneer Press reports.
The Timberwolves and Sixers are expected to officially complete the trade Tuesday afternoon, but both Covington and Dario Saric were held out of practice, as they weren't yet cleared by the league. Regardless, the hope is that they'll be able to go through shootaround Wednesday morning and be in the lineup for the home matchup with New Orleans. Covington figures to step into the starting spot vacated by Jimmy Butler.
