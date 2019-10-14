Timberwolves' Robert Covington: Improves offensively in win

Covington registered six points (2-3 FG, 2-3 3Pt), five rebounds, three assists, two blocks and one steal across 12 minutes during the Timberwolves' 131-101 preseason win over Maccabi Haifa on Sunday.

Covington bounced back with a strong, well-rounded effort relative to playing time, flashing a much better shot than during a 2-for-8 showing from the floor in the Timberwolves' last exhibition Thursday against the Warriors. The veteran will be counted on to help space the floor from his power forward spot this coming season by building on the career-best 37.8 percent success rate from three-point range he generated during the 2018-19 campaign.