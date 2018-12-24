Timberwolves' Robert Covington: Knocks down three treys
Covington scored 13 points (4-8 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 2-3 FT) and collected five rebounds, three assists and two steals in 29 minutes Sunday against the Thunder.
Covington played a key role in Minnesota's tightly-contested victory, sinking shots at 50.0 percent from the floor and 60.0 percent from beyond the arc. He's been a solid contributor of late, scoring 13 or more points in each of his squad's last four matchups. Covington appears to have found his shooting touch, knocking down 46.2 percent of his attempts from three.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Robert Covington: Has six steals in Friday's loss•
-
Timberwolves' Robert Covington: Nets 22 points in Wednesday's loss•
-
Timberwolves' Robert Covington: Cleared to play•
-
Timberwolves' Robert Covington: Probable Saturday•
-
Timberwolves' Robert Covington: Solid effort despite knee issues•
-
Timberwolves' Robert Covington: Will play Wednesday•
-
Week 11 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With most teams in the league set to play three games, who should you be relying on in Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 11
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 10 NBA Injury Analysis
What is the deal with Markelle Fultz, Dennis Smith Jr. and more? Jeff Stotts tries to help...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 10 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 10 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With so many teams set to play four games in Week 10, there's a lot Fantasy players can do...
-
NBA Week 9 Value Trends
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...