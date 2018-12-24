Timberwolves' Robert Covington: Knocks down three treys

Covington scored 13 points (4-8 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 2-3 FT) and collected five rebounds, three assists and two steals in 29 minutes Sunday against the Thunder.

Covington played a key role in Minnesota's tightly-contested victory, sinking shots at 50.0 percent from the floor and 60.0 percent from beyond the arc. He's been a solid contributor of late, scoring 13 or more points in each of his squad's last four matchups. Covington appears to have found his shooting touch, knocking down 46.2 percent of his attempts from three.