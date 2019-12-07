Timberwolves' Robert Covington: Lack of defensive production in loss
Covington ended with 15 points (6-11 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds and two assists in 38 minutes during Friday's 139-127 loss to Oklahoma City.
Covington failed to record a defensive stat Friday, however, he did manage to score in double-digits for the third straight game. Perhaps the biggest takeaway was the fact he played a season-high 38 minutes. The lack of playing time has been a curious development for Covington and something that may be attributed to a lingering knee concern. Despite everything, Convington is still the 51st ranked player in nine-category leagues.
