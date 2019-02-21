Timberwolves' Robert Covington: Limited at practice

Covington (ankle) remained limited at Thursday's practice, Kyle Ratke of Timberwolves.com reports.

The defensive-minded wing remains without a timetable, but the Wolves noted that he won't travel on the upcoming, two-game road trip. Given that he's yet to practice at full speed, a return seems at least another few games away, and the Wolves likely won't update his status until prior to Monday's home matchup with the Kings.