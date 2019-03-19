Timberwolves' Robert Covington: Listed out for Tuesday
Covington (knee) is listed as out for Tuesday's game against the Warriors.
Covington will miss his 34th consecutive game as he continues to deal with a bone bruise on his right knee. It's unclear if he will return this season, and at this time, he should be considered questionable for Thursday's game against the Hornets.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Robert Covington: Still on sideline•
-
Timberwolves' Robert Covington: Remains out•
-
Timberwolves' Robert Covington: Ruled out Tuesday•
-
Timberwolves' Robert Covington: Sitting again Wednesday•
-
Timberwolves' Robert Covington: Remains out Tuesday•
-
Timberwolves' Robert Covington: Recalled, still out Sunday•
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Week 23 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 22 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 22 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 22 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 22 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.