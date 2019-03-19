Timberwolves' Robert Covington: Listed out for Tuesday

Covington (knee) is listed as out for Tuesday's game against the Warriors.

Covington will miss his 34th consecutive game as he continues to deal with a bone bruise on his right knee. It's unclear if he will return this season, and at this time, he should be considered questionable for Thursday's game against the Hornets.

More News
Our Latest Stories