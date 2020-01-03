Timberwolves' Robert Covington: Logs 20 points, 10 boards
Covington collected 20 points (8-15 FG, 4-11 3Pt), 10 rebounds, two assists, two steals and two blocks in 30 minutes during Thursday's 99-84 win over the Warriors.
Covington made a splash in every statistical category while amassing his third double-double through 33 appearances this season. His name continues to be mentioned in trade rumors thanks to his ability to hit the trey and defend multiple positions. Regardless of whether he's dealt or not, Covington is well-rounded enough to rely on for most fantasy formats.
