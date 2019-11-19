Timberwolves' Robert Covington: Minutes on rise

Covington put up 15 points (5-10 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT), eight rebounds, two steals, one block and one steal in 32 minutes Monday in the Timberwolves' 112-102 win over the Jazz.

After missing much of the 2018-19 campaign with a knee injury, Covington's minutes were managed carefully to begin the current season. Covington no longer looks to be subject to any firm restrictions, however, as he's now cleared 30 minutes in back-to-back regulation contests after failing to reach that level of playing time in all but three of the Wolves' first 12 games. With his health back intact, Covington has resumed doing what he usually does; namely, racking up three-pointers (2.1 per game this season), steals (1.4) and blocks (0.9) with regularity.