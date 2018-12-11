Timberwolves' Robert Covington: Modest line in return
Covington (knee) tallied seven points (2-7 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, one steal and one block across 26 minutes in the Timberwolves' 116-108 loss to the Warriors on Monday.
Covington was able to suit up after a one-game absence, but he was much less of a factor than he'd been in recent games. The veteran wing's scoring total was his first single-digit tally in the last six games, and only his third overall since playing his first game for the Timberwolves back on Nov. 14. Given that he's been a mostly dependable source of production across the stat sheet, Covington's clunker could safely be labeled an outlier that he'll look to bounce back from against the Kings on Wednesday.
