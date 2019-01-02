Timberwolves' Robert Covington: 'Most likely out' Wednesday
Covington (ankle) remains unlikely to play Wednesday against Washington, Tim Bontemps of ESPN reports.
On Tuesday, Covington was listed as "out" on the Wolves' injury report, but at shootaround Wednesday morning, coach Tom Thibodeau stopped short of officially declaring that all three of Covington, Jeff Teague and Derrick Rose will not play. It remains highly probable that Covington will be held out, though a final call may not be made until later in the day.
