Timberwolves' Robert Covington: Nets 22 points in Wednesday's loss

Covington collected 22 points (7-15 FG, 5-11 3Pt, 3-5 FT), six rebounds, two assists, one steal, and one block in 37 minutes during Wednesday's 129-123 overtime loss to the Pistons.

Covington went for 20-plus points for the third time through 16 appearances since the trade. Moreover, he finished with a season high in made threes, dialing in from distance on several clutch fourth quarter buckets, albeit in defeat. Covington has only seen less than 30 minutes three times since joining the Timberwolves, and he sets the tone defensively while providing offensive spacing.