Timberwolves' Robert Covington: Nice bounce back performance

Covington ended with 19 points (8-19 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 1-2 FT), eight rebounds, two blocks and one steal in 40 minutes during Thursday's 105-104 victory over the Kings.

Covington was coming off arguably his worst performance of the season but managed to turn things around. He scored 19 points in the double-overtime win, second only to Gorgui Dieng. The 40 minutes are obviously on the high side and were as a result of the two extra periods. He has been difficult to hold onto this season given his on-court efforts. He remains a buy-low candidate and perhaps this can get him trending in the right direction.