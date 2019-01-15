Timberwolves' Robert Covington: No timetable for return

Covington (ankle) said Tuesday that he does not have a timetable for his return to game action, Chris Hine of the Star Tribune reports.

Tuesday will mark Covington's seventh consecutive absence with a right ankle injury, and it doesn't sound as though he expects to be back on the floor anytime soon. For now, expect Josh Okogie to continue starting in Covington's place and absorbing most of his minutes.

