Play

Timberwolves' Robert Covington: Not starting Wednesday

Covington is not starting Wednesday against the Pelicans.

Covington will come off the bench for the first time all season, with Treveon Graham getting the start in his place. He's averaging 13.4 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.4 steals in 30.6 minutes since the start of December.

More News
Our Latest Stories