Timberwolves' Robert Covington: Officially out Wednesday
Covington (ankle) has officially been ruled out Wednesday against the Celtics, Chris Hine of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.
Covington's right ankle is giving him too much pain to take the floor, and he'll miss just his second game as a member of the Timberwolves. In his absence, Josh Okogie is a strong candidate to draw the start and represents a low-cost flier in DFS.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Robert Covington: 'Most likely out' Wednesday•
-
Timberwolves' Robert Covington: Won't play Wednesday•
-
Timberwolves' Robert Covington: Questionable with sore ankle•
-
Timberwolves' Robert Covington: Swipes five steals in Monday's loss•
-
Timberwolves' Robert Covington: Average outing in win•
-
Timberwolves' Robert Covington: Scores 28 points in Friday's loss•
-
Week 12 Waiver Wire
Who should you add for Week 12 and beyond? We break down the biggest names right here.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 12 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Dive into the Week 12 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 11
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 11 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 11 and beyond.
-
Week 11 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With most teams in the league set to play three games, who should you be relying on in Week...