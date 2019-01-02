Timberwolves' Robert Covington: Officially out Wednesday

Covington (ankle) has officially been ruled out Wednesday against the Celtics, Chris Hine of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Covington's right ankle is giving him too much pain to take the floor, and he'll miss just his second game as a member of the Timberwolves. In his absence, Josh Okogie is a strong candidate to draw the start and represents a low-cost flier in DFS.

