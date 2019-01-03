Timberwolves' Robert Covington: Out again Friday
Covington (knee) is out Friday against the Magic.
Covington has been ruled out more than 24 hours in advance of Friday's matchup, and it'll be his second consecutive missed game. In his absence, Josh Okogie figures to draw another start.
