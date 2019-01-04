Timberwolves' Robert Covington: Out for extended time
Covington (ankle) will be out for an extended period of time with a bone bruise, Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic reports.
It's unfortunate news for the Tennessee State product, as he was posting superb numbers this season with 13.3 points and 5.5 rebounds per outing, while shooting a career-best 37.8 percent from three-point range. There is currently no set timetable for Covington's return, but it's apparent that his ankle injury is more severe than originally thought. However, no surgery is needed on his ankle as it's just a bone bruise. Josh Okogie will presumably continue to start in the absence of Covington.
