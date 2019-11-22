Timberwolves' Robert Covington: Out for personal reasons
Covington has been ruled out for Saturday's game against Phoenix due to personal reasons.
It's unknown as to how long Covington will be away from the team, but his next opportunity to return will come Monday in Atlanta. With Jake Layman also out, Noah Vonleh and Jarrett Culver are candidates to start at power forward.
