Timberwolves' Robert Covington: Out for season
Covington (knee) has been ruled out for the remainder of the season.
It appeared Covington was making progress with his bruised right knee, but he suffered a setback. And with the Timberwolves essentially out of the playoff hunt, there's little reason to rush the forward back. Covington appeared in 22 games for the Wolves after being dealt there by the Sixers. After the trade, he averaged 14.5 points, 5.7 rebounds, 2.3 steals, 1.5 assists and 1.1 blocks in 34.7 minutes. He also drilled 2.5 threes per contest and established himself as a quality fantasy asset. Covington will likely open the 2019-20 season in the Wolves' starting lineup.
