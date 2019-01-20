Timberwolves' Robert Covington: Out for Sunday's contest
Covington (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Suns, Alan Horton of the Timberwolves Radio Network reports.
Covington's soon-to-be absence comes as little surprise given where he stood earlier this week. Without a timetable for a return, it could be several weeks before the veteran takes back to the court. For now, Josh Okogie will continue to help fill the void.
