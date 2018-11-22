Covington tallied 16 points (6-12 FG, 4-9 3PT), four rebounds and two steals across 39 minutes of action in a 104-102 loss to the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday.

Covington has now played at least 37 minutes in three of his four games with the T'Wolves, as Coach Thibs appears to have found a new minutes hog. What's also encouraging is the fact that he's attempted at least six three-pointers in all four games with Minnesota, as he took five or fewer three's in five games with Philadelphia. Expanded minutes and more shots is all fantasy owners can ask for, as Covington appears to have found a home in Minnesota.