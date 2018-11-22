Timberwolves' Robert Covington: Plays 39 min against Denver
Covington tallied 16 points (6-12 FG, 4-9 3PT), four rebounds and two steals across 39 minutes of action in a 104-102 loss to the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday.
Covington has now played at least 37 minutes in three of his four games with the T'Wolves, as Coach Thibs appears to have found a new minutes hog. What's also encouraging is the fact that he's attempted at least six three-pointers in all four games with Minnesota, as he took five or fewer three's in five games with Philadelphia. Expanded minutes and more shots is all fantasy owners can ask for, as Covington appears to have found a home in Minnesota.
Week 6 Waiver Wire
Brace for a busy Wednesday and Friday sandwiching an idle Thanksgiving.
Fantasy Basketball Week 6 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 6
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
Fantasy Basketball: Week 6 Preview
The schedule calms down in Week 6, but some of your favorite young players may not be worth...
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
Week 5 Waivers
We go through the top options to add for Week 5 and beyond.