Timberwolves' Robert Covington: Plays team-high 41 minutes in Wednesday's win

Covington collected 13 points (4-11 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, two assists, two steals, and one block in 41 minutes during Wednesday's 107-100 win over the Pelicans.

Covington was a major factor in this his first game with the Timberwolves, providing his usual supply of three-point shooting and defense while earning a team high minute total. Covington's performance in this one illustrates why he was so highly coveted in the recent Jimmy Butler trade, as his ability to space the floor offensively and stop opposing teams from scoring on the other end fits perfectly within coach Tom Thibodeau's master plan.