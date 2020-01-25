Timberwolves' Robert Covington: Posts 10 points in loss
Covington totaled 10 points (4-13 FG, 2-8 3PT, 0-0 FT), and added one assist, seven rebounds and two blocks across 30 minutes in Friday's 131-124 loss to Houston.
Covington's scoring has tapered down of late as he has just two double-digit point games in his last five. On the season, the Tennessee State product is averaging 12.6 points and six rebounds in 44 games.
